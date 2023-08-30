Four die in war-related incidents in Ukraine, Kyiv says it is pushing south

Russian shelling killed a 45-year-old civilian man in the northeast town of Kupiansk, local officials said, as Moscow's forces try to advance in the area.

Russia seized Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region soon after the February 2022 invasion, but Ukrainian forces recaptured the town last September. It is now under daily fire.

Some residents remain in the town, but regional authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of civilians from near the Kupiansk front because of the difficult situation.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the man killed on Tuesday was a guard at a meat processing plant. The prosecutor general's office said a 67-year-old man had also been hurt.

Kupiansk was home to about 27,000 people before the war and is a rail hub about 100 km (60 miles) east of the regional capital, Kharkiv. Losing the town a second time would be a considerable blow to Kyiv's battlefield momentum.

Reuters could not verify the situation in the town, or reports of fighting elsewhere.