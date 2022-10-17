    বাংলা

    UK PM Liz Truss's tumultuous first six weeks in office

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival after just six weeks in the job

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival after just six weeks in the job.

    Below is a timeline of her time in office so far:

    SEPT 5 - TRUSS WINS LEADERSHIP CONTEST

    Truss is elected Conservative Party leader by the party's membership, winning 57% of the vote to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

    SEPT 6 - TRUSS OFFICIALLY BECOMES PM

    Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth and Truss is appointed prime minister.

    SEPT 8 - TRUSS ANNOUNCES ENERGY SUPPORT PACKAGE

    Truss announces the government will cap soaring consumer energy bills for two years to cushion the economic shock of war in Ukraine, a plan expected to cost the country tens of billions of pounds.

    SEPT 8 - QUEEN ELIZABETH DIES

    Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at the age of 96. Ten days of national mourning begins, effectively putting politics on hold.

    SEPT 19 - QUEEN'S FUNERAL

    Truss makes her first appearance on the international stage as prime minister by giving a Bible reading at the queen's funeral.

    SEPT 20-21 - TRUSS TRAVELS TO UNGA

    Truss travels to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, her first international trip as prime minister, and has her first in person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

    SEPT 23 - MINI-BUDGET

    Truss's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sets out a "mini-budget" which includes 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts and huge increases in government borrowing, sending sterling and British government bonds into freefall.

    He is criticised for failing to publish growth and borrowing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) government watchdog alongside the budget.

    SEPT 26 - BANK OF ENGLAND MONITORING MARKETS

    The central bank says it will not hesitate to change interest rates and is monitoring markets "very closely", after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government's financial plans.

    SEPT 28 - BANK OF ENGLAND STEPS IN

    The Bank of England seeks to quell the fire-storm in Britain's bond markets, saying it will buy as much government debt as needed to restore order.

    SEPT 29 - TRUSS STICKS TO HER PLAN

    Truss breaks her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos to say she is prepared to make controversial and difficult decisions to get the economy growing.

    OCT 3 - U-TURN ON TOP RATE OF TAX

    Truss and Kwarteng are forced to reverse a planned cut to the highest rate of income tax after turmoil in financial markets and opposition from many of their own Conservative lawmakers.

    OCT 6 - TRUSS ATTENDS MEETING OF NEW EUROPEAN CLUB

    Truss attends the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, with some hoping her decision to attend was the sign of a reset in relations between Brussels and London.

    OCT 11 - BANK OF ENGLAND ACTS AGAIN

    The Bank of England expands its programme of daily bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt, citing a "material risk" to British financial stability and "the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics".

    OCT 10 - KWARTENG BRINGS FORWARD BUDGET DATE

    Under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence in the new government's economic agenda, Kwarteng brings forward the publication date for fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct 31, from Nov 23.

    OCT 12 - NO PLANS TO REVERSE TAX CUTS

    The government says it will not reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending despite ongoing market turmoil.

    British government borrowing costs hit a 20-year high.

    OCT 14 - TRUSS SACKS KWARTENG, U-TURNS ON CORPORATION TAX

    Truss fires Kwarteng and acknowledges her government's plans for had gone "further and faster" than investors were expecting. She appoints Jeremy Hunt as his replacement.

    She also announces corporation tax will rise to 25%, reversing an earlier plan to freeze it at 19%, and says public spending will have to grow less rapidly than previously planned.

    OCT 17 - NEW FINANCE MINISTER HUNT REVERSES MOST OF BUDGET

    Hunt reverses nearly all of the mini-budget and reins in the vast energy subsidy plan, saying the country needs to rebuild investor confidence. He says changes to planned tax cuts will raise 32 billion pounds and government spending cuts will also be needed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng exits a car on Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    UK parliament grants urgent question on Kwarteng sacking
    A British minister will answer the urgent question, after the Speaker of the House of Commons granted a request by the opposition Labour Party
    Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), and leader of the New Ecologic and Social People's Union (NUPES), takes part in a protest against soaring inflation and what they call a lack of government action to fight climate change, in Paris, France October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Thousands protest in Paris against soaring prices
    The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux
    Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Intense fighting rages in Ukraine's east
    Away from the front line, Ukraine's capital of Kyiv was attacked by so-called kamikaze drones
    FILE PHOTO: Artist Ciaran Gallagher finishes his mural depicting Britain's Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak and then British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, by painting Larry the cat, in the city centre of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Aug 17, 2022. Liz Truss was named UK PM On Sept 5.
    Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week: Daily Mail
    The MPs will urge Brady to tell Truss that 'her time is up' or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher