UK PM Liz Truss's tumultuous first six weeks in office

OCT 3 - U-TURN ON TOP RATE OF TAX

Truss and Kwarteng are forced to reverse a planned cut to the highest rate of income tax after turmoil in financial markets and opposition from many of their own Conservative lawmakers.

OCT 6 - TRUSS ATTENDS MEETING OF NEW EUROPEAN CLUB

Truss attends the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, with some hoping her decision to attend was the sign of a reset in relations between Brussels and London.

OCT 11 - BANK OF ENGLAND ACTS AGAIN

The Bank of England expands its programme of daily bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt, citing a "material risk" to British financial stability and "the prospect of self-reinforcing 'fire sale' dynamics".

OCT 10 - KWARTENG BRINGS FORWARD BUDGET DATE

Under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence in the new government's economic agenda, Kwarteng brings forward the publication date for fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct 31, from Nov 23.

OCT 12 - NO PLANS TO REVERSE TAX CUTS

The government says it will not reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending despite ongoing market turmoil.

British government borrowing costs hit a 20-year high.

OCT 14 - TRUSS SACKS KWARTENG, U-TURNS ON CORPORATION TAX

Truss fires Kwarteng and acknowledges her government's plans for had gone "further and faster" than investors were expecting. She appoints Jeremy Hunt as his replacement.

She also announces corporation tax will rise to 25%, reversing an earlier plan to freeze it at 19%, and says public spending will have to grow less rapidly than previously planned.

OCT 17 - NEW FINANCE MINISTER HUNT REVERSES MOST OF BUDGET

Hunt reverses nearly all of the mini-budget and reins in the vast energy subsidy plan, saying the country needs to rebuild investor confidence. He says changes to planned tax cuts will raise 32 billion pounds and government spending cuts will also be needed.