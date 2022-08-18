Three killed as hurricane-force winds hit France

Three people including a girl and an elderly woman died as hurricane-force winds battered Corsica on Thursday, leaving 45,000 households without electricity, authorities said.

Hail, heavy rain and winds measured as peaking at 224 km per hour (140 mph) swept across the French island as parts of the country - which has been hit by a series of heatwaves and severe drought - saw more rain in just a few hours than in recent months combined.