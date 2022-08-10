Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea

Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kyiv was responsible, replied: "Of course not. What do we have to do with this?"

"People who are living under occupation understand that the occupation is coming to an end," Podolyak said.

Moscow said the explosions, at least 12 according to witnesses, were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack.

Zelensky did not directly mention the blasts in his daily video address on Tuesday but said it was right that people were focusing on Crimea.

"We will never give it up ... the Black Sea region cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied," he said, repeating his government's position that Crimea would have to be returned to Ukraine.

NUCLEAR RISK

There were lingering concerns about the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine after each side accused the other of shelling in recent days.

It was vital for the Kyiv government to regain control of the plant in time for winter, Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state nuclear power firm Energoatom said in an interview with Reuters. Read full story

Last week's Russian shelling had damaged three lines that connect the plant to the Ukrainian grid, he said. Russia wanted to connect the facility to its grid, Kotin said.