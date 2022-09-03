Restoration of Notre Dame's smoke-damaged stained glass starts

But the windows were heavily soiled with smoke and dust which blocked external light and obscured the range of colours of the 170 years-old glass.

More than three years after the massive blaze, eight glass manufacturers from France have begun the painstaking operation to clean and restore 39 high windows in the medieval cathedral's nave, choir, transept and sacristy.

Flavie Serriere Vincent-Petit, head of the eponymous stained-glass company in Troyes, southwest of Paris, has been given the task of restoring 22 windows.

The glass-cleaning process involves gently rubbing the surface with cotton soaked in water and ethanol, a delicate and repetitive process aimed at collecting deposits without damaging the window.

"There is a major cleaning phase, to wash off both the blaze's dust and the dirt resulting from human breath, as well as candle soot, so we can put the windows back into place and give back full brightness to Notre Dame," she said.