More Brits than ever say Brexit was wrong choice

The proportion of Britons who say Brexit was a mistake hit a new record high this month, a survey from pollsters YouGov showed on Tuesday.

With few economic benefits to show for the June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, 57% of Britons said the decision to leave the European Union in 2016 was the wrong one, compared with 32% who thought it was correct.

More than half - 55% - said they would vote to rejoin the EU, against 31% who said they would stay out, if a referendum were to be held today.