Street parties and a concert held to mark King Charles' coronation

King Charles will attend a music concert featuring the likes of singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle on Sunday after street parties are held across Britain as part of celebrations to mark his coronation.

Amid scenes of pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, embracing ancient tradition and elements of modernity.

The royals have not been seen since an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation, but senior members will be out in force in Sunday.

The king's younger brother Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Charles' other brother Prince Andrew, will attend 'Big Lunch' events, joining some of the estimated 50,000 thousand street parties being held around the country.