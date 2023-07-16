    বাংলা

    Putin says Russia has stockpiled cluster bombs and will use them in Ukraine if it has to

    Ukraine said on Thursday it had received cluster bombs from the United States, its biggest military backer

    Reuters
    Published : 16 July 2023, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 10:25 AM

    President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and reserved the right to use them if such munitions, the use of which he said he regarded as a crime,were deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine.

    Ukraine said on Thursday it had received cluster bombs from the United States, its biggest military backer, which says the munitions are needed to compensate for shell shortages faced by Kyiv's forces at a time when they are mounting a counteroffensive.

    Cluster munitions are banned in more than 100 countries because they typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Some of them inevitably fail to explode and can pose a danger for decades, particularly to children.

    Kyiv has said it will use cluster bombs to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers when trying to take back its own territory, but will not use them on Russian territory.

    Putin told state TV Moscow would respond in kind if necessary.

    "I want to note that in the Russian Federation there is a sufficient stockpile of different kinds of cluster bombs. We have not used them yet. But of course if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action."

    Putin said he regarded the use of cluster bombs as a crime and that Russia had so far not needed to use them itself despite having suffered its own ammunition issues in the past.

    Human Rights Watch says both Moscow and Kyiv have used cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine and the US have not signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.

    Putin also told state TV he saw nothing wrong in Russian specialists examining captured Western military equipment and missiles, such as the Storm Shadow missiles Britain supplied to Ukraine, in order to see if there was anything useful that could be used in Russia's own military hardware.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Ramil Sitdikov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS
    Putin discusses grain deal with Ramaphosa
    He reiterates to Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports haver not yet been fulfilled
    FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a video conference meeting to discuss agricultural issues including spring field operations in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
    Russia's Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden quips about poison
    Mystery surrounds the fate of that deal as well as the fate of Wagner, one of the world's most battle-hardened mercenary forces, and Prigozhin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jun 17, 2023.
    Russian economy faring better than expected: Putin
    Russia's technocrats have helped to offset some of the blow from sweeping sanctions by repurposing the economy and propelling it with cash
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government meetings, in Sochi, Russia June 9, 2023. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    Ukraine's losses are vast: Putin
    Ukraine had lost over 160 of its tanks while Russia had lost 54, according to Putin

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan