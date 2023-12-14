EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary's Orban

European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Kyiv.

The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine's war against Russia's invasion, after a counter-offensive failed to make major gains and with the Biden administration so far unable to get a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv through Congress.

Officials and diplomats said they were braced for a tough series of meetings that could go late into Friday night or even into the weekend.

If EU leaders give the green light to membership talks and the four-year financial package, Kyiv will be able to claim a geopolitical victory. Failure to agree would likely be greeted by Moscow as a sign of faltering Western support for Ukraine.

All of the EU's 27 national leaders except Orban have backed the start of accession talks. But such a decision requires unanimity and the Hungarian, who cultivates close ties to Moscow, has insisted Ukraine is not ready for such a step.

On the eve of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had carried out the necessary political reforms to get the go-ahead and urged the EU to honour its commitments.

"I count on EU leaders recognising Ukraine's efforts and taking this historic step," he said on social media.

"Ukraine fulfilled its part and proved that it can achieve tremendous results despite unprecedented challenges."