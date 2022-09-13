    বাংলা

    Lights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy

    Around Europe, countries are looking for ways to cut energy consumption and fill up their gas stores in preparation for a possible total cut-off

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 03:50 PM

    Paris will switch off the Eiffel Tower's lights an hour earlier than normal, lower the water temperature in municipal pools and delay heating public buildings to save energy this winter, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

    The measures are aimed at meeting President Emmanuel Macron's goal that industry, households, and municipal authorities reduce their energy consumption by 10% in response to Russia's cut to gas supplies and spiralling energy prices.

    Around Europe, countries are looking for ways to cut energy consumption and fill up their gas stores in preparation for a possible total cut-off.

    France is not as exposed to Russian gas as some neighbours but a record number of nuclear reactor outages has forced France to import power when it would typically be an exporter, exacerbating the pressure on power markets.

    "France will always be the City of Light", Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

    The Eiffel Tower is currently illuminated until 1:00am by a lighting system that lends it a golden glow. At the top of each hour while lit, it twinkles thanks to 20,000 flashing bulbs. Extinguishing the monument's lights at 11:45pm would mean a 4% reduction in its power consumption.

    Hidalgo said that from Sept 23 lighting in Paris' public buildings would be switched off at 10:00pm while the water temperature in pools would be reduced to 25 Celsius from 26 Celsius. The heating in a public building will be dialled down to 18 Celsius.

    The capital's energy bill would hit 90 million euros this year, 35 million more than usual even with long-term electricity and gas contracts shielding authorities from the worst of the cost increases.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine pushes to retake all land from Russia, calls for Western arms
    Ukraine pushes to retake all land from Russia
    Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine, there has been a stunning shift in battleground momentum
    Seeking right tone, new UK PM Truss had to quickly change gear for queen
    UK PM Truss had to change gear for queen
    She is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power
    Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London
    Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London
    Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral
    A nation fit for a king? Scots face new era as independence case looms
    Scots face new era as independence case looms
    In Scotland, the death of Queen Elizabeth has led to a moment of national reflection in a restless country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher