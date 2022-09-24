'I am leaving Russia': young men flee draft, Finland to restrict entry

Two days later, he was crossing the border into Finland.

"It is just insane. All my friends (are) in danger," said the sound engineer, minutes after stepping into the Nordic country.

He had first fled Russia after the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine for Turkey and had go back for a brief visit to get some papers. He now plans to return to Turkey.

"It is just crazy. I am just for freedom, Russia (free) from Putin, democracy in Russia," he said, breaking into tears. He declined to give his last name.

Nikita was one of a dozen young men Reuters spoke to at the Vaalimaa border crossing in southeastern Finland, their number growing in the days since Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 military reservists.

They were travelling on tourist visas, but said they were either not coming back or were considering not to.

"I am leaving Russia," said Alexander, 21, who was going to France.