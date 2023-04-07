    বাংলা

    Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war pictures held in Belarus

    Moskalyov was convicted of discrediting the armed forces and given a two-year jail term, leaving his daughter Maria in the hands of the state

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 10:21 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 10:21 AM

    Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was charged with discrediting the country's army after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, is being held in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian embassy in the country.

    TASS cited the embassy's press service as saying: "We confirm that citizen of the Russian Federation Alexei Moskalev was detained on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Now he is in a pre-trial detention centre in the city of Zhodino".

    Alexei Moskalyov was convicted of discrediting the armed forces and given a two-year jail term, leaving his daughter Maria, or Masha in the diminutive, in the hands of the state.

    Masha last year drew a picture in a school art class last year that featured Russian missiles flying towards Ukraine and the slogans "Glory to Ukraine" and "No to Putin, no to war", touching off her father's legal troubles.

