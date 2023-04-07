Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war pictures held in Belarus

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was charged with discrediting the country's army after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, is being held in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian embassy in the country.

TASS cited the embassy's press service as saying: "We confirm that citizen of the Russian Federation Alexei Moskalev was detained on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Now he is in a pre-trial detention centre in the city of Zhodino".