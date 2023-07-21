    বাংলা

    UK PM Sunak: By-election win shows next national election is not 'a done deal'

    "No one expected us to win here," the British prime minister told reporters after his party unexpectedly retained a parliamentary seat

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 08:24 AM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a local by-election victory by his governing Conservative Party showed that the outcome of the next national general election was not “a done deal."

    "No one expected us to win here," Suank told reporters after his party unexpectedly retained a parliamentary seat previously held by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

    "Westminster has been acting like the next election is a done deal, the Labour Party has been acting like it's a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it is not."

