40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison: Russia

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with US-made HIMARS rockets on Friday, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded.

Battlefield reports could not be immediately verified.

"A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention center in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held," the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.