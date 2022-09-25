    বাংলা

    More than 730 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia: rights group

    The group said it was aware of detentions in 32 different cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia, amid anti-mobilisation demonstrations

    More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine.

    The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 different cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia.

    Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.

    "Do you want to be like me?" read a placard held by a woman in a wheelchair at a rally in Moscow.

    Footage from the same protest showed Russian officers carrying men and leading women to police vans.

