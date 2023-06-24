    বাংলা

    UK says Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times

    Over the coming hours, the loyalty of the Russian National Guard will be key to how this crisis plays out, Britain's defence ministry said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 June 2023, 08:29 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 08:29 AM

    Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

    "Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

    "This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," it added.

    Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had "almost certainly" occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.

    "Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow," Britain said.

    "With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the defence ministry added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny'
    The Wagner head says he has taken control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2023.
    Putin ponders: Should Russia try to take Kyiv again?
    Putin says the conflict has shown Russia has a lack of high-precision munitions and complex communications equipment
    FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a video conference meeting to discuss agricultural issues including spring field operations in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
    In Russia, the talk is of 'war'
    For more than 15 months Russia has been fighting a war in Ukraine that the Kremlin refused to call a war - but that is changing
    Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, Apr 16, 2023.
    China declines US request for a meeting between defence chiefs
    "At a time of rising US-China tensions, General Li's refusal to meet his American counterpart will fray regional nerves even further," according to a Singapore based security analyst

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp