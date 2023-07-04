Young Russian lawyers step up to defend anti-war protesters

Arriving home exhausted, she would start work on appeals.

"Defending protesters in court is my version of protest," said Gominova, who began representing anti-war activists in court almost immediately after the invasion.

Russian authorities say they are applying the law legitimately against troublemakers encouraged by the West to destroy their nation. They deny abuse of detainees and have sometimes cast human rights lawyers as public enemies.

Defending Kremlin critics comes with considerable risks in wartime Russia, where even schoolchildren and pensioners have been punished for dissenting over the war.

Some lawyers have been prosecuted for speaking out against the invasion, dozens have been stripped of licences, and several prominent attorneys have fled the country.

Despite the risks, 120 lawyers have joined OVD-Info since the invasion - three times the number who have left Russia - swelling its ranks to 442, according to Violetta Fitsner, a lawyer and spokesperson for the group.

With numerous civil society groups disbanded by the state, many other lawyers also defend anti-war activists independently, but it is hard to determine how many.

The St. Petersburg Bar Association said 222 lawyers had joined since last March, bringing its total to 4,692, but said it did not have information on how many defend activists. It said seven of the new lawyers have since had their memberships suspended or discontinued, without citing reasons.The Moscow Bar Association did not reply to a request for data.

FEW ACQUITTALS

Acquittals in Russian courts are extremely rare overall, and critics say the country's justice system is highly politicised.

Yet legal advocates play a vital role in publicising the crackdown, which by OVD-Info's count has seen nearly 20,000 people detained for anti-war activism since last February.

Russia's Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the detentions.

Asked about courts' independence, the judicial department of the Supreme Court said "...judges are independent and subject only to the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the law."

Most high-profile opposition figures who have not already fled Russia are now in prison. Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed before the invasion.

In April, Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason after he condemned Russia's leadership and the war in Ukraine. The term was the harshest of its kind since February, 2022.

Lawyers are sometimes protesters' last communication conduit during lengthy trials held behind closed doors.

"Lawyers continue being their voices, smuggling information out of prisons, being these prisoners' connection to the world outside," Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of Vladimir, told Reuters.

Her husband's lawyer and longtime friend Vadim Prokhorov – a critic of Putin – fled Russia days before his client's sentencing out of concern he too might face a criminal case.

"Right now in Russia, an attack is being waged not only against journalists ... but also against lawyers," Prokhorov told U.S. broadcaster Voice of America after he left Russia, adding that several of his colleagues had already been arrested.

Several Russian lawyers have attracted the attention – and condemnation – of authorities, not only for defending critics of the invasion but also for expressing their own opposition.

PROTEST IN THE SNOW

Dmitry Talantov, whose former client, the prominent journalist Ivan Safronov, is serving a 22-year sentence for treason, faces up to 10 years in prison himself after he wrote on Facebook that Russian forces were engaging in "extreme Nazi practices".

Maria Bontsler, who has worked with OVD-Info, was fined twice last year for "discrediting the army" after she uttered the word "war" in court while defending anti-war protesters.