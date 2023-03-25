    বাংলা

    Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

    The proposal comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 07:34 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 07:34 AM

    Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes.

    Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.

    "It is necessary to work out amendments to legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country," Volodin said in a Telegram post.

