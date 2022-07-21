July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

    Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing concerns that the maintenance period would be extended.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:43 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:43 AM

    Europe has been on edge about the restartof the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governmentsbracing for possible further supply cuts amid an economic tit-for-tat with theKremlin over the war in Ukraine.

    The pipeline transports 55 billion cubicmetres (bcm) a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since Jul11 for annual maintenance.

    On the operator Nord Stream AG's website,physical flows were at 21,388,236 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), fromzero previously.

    The resumption in gas flows could takeseveral hours, a spokesperson for the operator said.

    A spokesperson for Austria's OMV saidGazprom signalled it would deliver around 50% of agreed gas volumes onThursday, levels seen before the shutdown.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's ports to reopen under deal to be signed Friday, Turkey says
    Ukraine's ports to reopen: Turkey
    Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by the office of the Turkish presidency
    Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine: British spy chief
    Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine: British spy chief
    Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday.
    Italian PM Draghi resigns after coalition deserts him
    Italian PM Draghi resigns after coalition deserts him
    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after his national unity government fell apart, setting the country on course for an early election and hitting financial markets.
    France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon
    France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon
    The French government is working with companies making big profits from high energy prices so that they make further gestures to help the French people cope with rising inflation, government spokesman ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher