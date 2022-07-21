Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by the office of the Turkish presidency
Europe has been on edge about the restartof the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governmentsbracing for possible further supply cuts amid an economic tit-for-tat with theKremlin over the war in Ukraine.
The pipeline transports 55 billion cubicmetres (bcm) a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since Jul11 for annual maintenance.
On the operator Nord Stream AG's website,physical flows were at 21,388,236 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), fromzero previously.
The resumption in gas flows could takeseveral hours, a spokesperson for the operator said.
A spokesperson for Austria's OMV saidGazprom signalled it would deliver around 50% of agreed gas volumes onThursday, levels seen before the shutdown.