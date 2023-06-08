Ukraine's Zelensky visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations after flooding caused by the destruction of a huge dam.

Moscow, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Kyiv blamed each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and dam on Tuesday, which unleashed flood water from the Dnipro River.

"Many important issues were discussed. The operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas," Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of his visit.

"Also, the prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area."

Kherson lies on the Dnipro, about 60 km (37 miles) downstream from the Kakhovka dam.