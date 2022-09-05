No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians

Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production.

Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners lashed out at politicians for ousting Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the midst of an energy crisis in Europe.

"Before the new government's ministers get their bearings it'll be Christmas, but we face problems that need tackling in days, not weeks," said Armando De Nigris, chairman of the balsamic vinegar maker of the same name.

Record gas prices have more than doubled the cost of condensing the grapes that go into the 35 million bottles of balsamic vinegar De Nigris produces every year.

"We risk producing something that we won't be able to sell in six months' time because we can't pass on the price increases," he said.