    বাংলা

    France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria

    The French citizens are among over 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 06:21 AM

    France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals - 40 children and 15 women - from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria.

    The children were handed over to the child care services and will have medical and social follow-ups, the foreign ministry said in a statement, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities.

    "France expresses its thanks to local authorities... for their cooperation which has made this operation possible", the ministry added.

    In September, The European Court of Human Rights ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State. The requests were also for the children they gave birth to there.

    The French citizens were among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

    According to earlier estimates by rights groups, some women and children likely still remain in the camp after Thursday's repatriation operation which followed a similar mission in July.

    RELATED STORIES
    Superyacht Meridian A, formerly registered as Valerie (linked to chief of Russian state aerospace and defence conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov), is docked at Marina Vela Barcelona port while it's frozen by Spanish authorities in Barcelona, Spain, September 21, 2022.
    Spain, France authorise owners pay for frozen yachts
    Individuals are normally restricted from making financial transactions in jurisdictions where they are sanctioned but Spain and France are authorising the payments under EU and national legislation
    People shop in a supermarket as Kharkiv suffers an electricity outage, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 17, 2022.
    Ukraine curbs power usage
    Power supply will be restricted between 7 am and 11 pm and temporary blackouts were possible if people did not minimise electricity use
    A Ukrainian national flag rises over a local council's headquarter building, heavily damaged during Russia's attack in the village of Lymany near a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine Oct 18, 2022.
    Putin boosts war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine
    Russia tightens security in seized regions, about 50,000-60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct 14, 2022.
    Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine
    In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin formally annexed Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia earlier this month

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher