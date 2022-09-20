Can Britain's King Charles fill his treasured mother's shoes?

Teenager Olivia Burch waited for hours in a queue with other mourners to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth as her body lay in state. But despite that devotion, she thought Britain should no longer have a monarchy.

"I think it's gone. It's too traditional and old-fashioned, and I don't think we can spend so much money on a family with no more right to be here than anyone else," said the 19-year-old Londoner, one of hundreds of thousands who waited in line to file past Elizabeth's coffin before Monday's state funeral.

"The queen was different, though."

Her words, echoed by others who publicly mourned the queen, illustrated some of the challenges King Charles faces as he succeeds his mother after her 70 years on the throne.

The funeral, capping days of pageantry and ceremony since Elizabeth died on Sept 8, drew hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets of London and millions of viewers on television. The events underlined the affection and respect a majority of Britons felt toward the queen.

Charles, 73, takes the throne at a time when opinion polls show that support in Britain for the monarchy has slipped to its lowest level, and that - despite a jump since he became king - he is much less personally popular than his mother.

He is the oldest person to become a British monarch, and there are still some who resent him and his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, for the break-up of his first marriage to the late Princess Diana.

"The big question obviously is, when she (Elizabeth) has passed, was it all about her or was it about the institution of monarchy?" historian Anthony Seldon said. "And will King Charles III be able to maintain that prominence in this country ... but also across the world?"

Seldon noted how a decade ago, polls showed 75% approved of and valued the monarchy. Now, that figure is 62%.

He said if it ever edged below 50% then the monarchy would be over: "There will be an elected head of state".