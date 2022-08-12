First export of wheat under UN deal as two more ships leave Ukraine

Two more ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, including one laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under an UN-brokered deal, Turkey's defence ministry said.

A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during past two weeks, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations along with Turkey, was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.