English regions brace for drought as water restrictions tighten

British households faced new water usage restrictions on Friday, with parts of England likely to formally declare a drought as the government, environment officials and water companies meet to discuss the impact of prolonged hot and dry weather.

The National Drought Group meets after what was the driest July in England since 1935. Only 35% of the average rainfall for the month fell, and parts of England and Wales are now in the middle of a four-day "extreme heat" alert.

Local media, including the BBC and Sky News, reported that several regions of the country could declare a drought. The government said no decisions had been taken before the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Yorkshire water announced a hosepipe ban would begin on Aug 26, forbidding customers from using hoses to water gardens, wash cars or fill up paddling pools.