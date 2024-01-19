Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

Britain's Prince Harry on Friday withdrew his libel claim in London against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements, its sister title the Daily Mail reported.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, had sued Associated Newspapers over a 2022 article which stated he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

The report also accused Harry, 39, of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.