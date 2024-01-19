    বাংলা

    Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

    Britain's prince sued Associated Newspapers over a 2022 article about his security arrangements

    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM

    Britain's Prince Harry on Friday withdrew his libel claim in London against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements, its sister title the Daily Mail reported.

    Harry, King Charles' younger son, had sued Associated Newspapers over a 2022 article which stated he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

    The report also accused Harry, 39, of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

    In December, he lost his attempt to have the paper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning he would have likely had to give evidence at London's High Court later this year.

    The Daily Mail reported that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had abandoned his case hours before his lawyers were required to hand over relevant documents. The paper said he would now be obliged to pay the paper's costs of 250,000 pounds ($316,900.00) along with his own fees which it put at 500,000 pounds.

    Both Harry's lawyer and a spokesperson for Associated declined to comment.

    London's High Court had ruled that the Mail report was defamatory - paving the way for Harry to take the case forward against one of Britain’s biggest media publishers. But his bid to have the case decided in his favour without a trial failed.

    The case is one of a number the royal is taking against British tabloids. He and six other high-profile figures including singer Elton John are also suing Associated alleging widespread unlawful behaviour including phone-hacking by its journalists.

    A judge ruled in November that their case could go to trial after the publisher tried to have it thrown out.

