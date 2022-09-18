Russia turns to recruiting trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiers

The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive.

A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city of Rostov on Saturday and removed the sides to reveal a mobile office.

Soldiers in camouflage and black masks showed their guns to interested passersby and handed out colour brochures titled "Military service on a contract - the choice of a real man."

Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclose their military losses, which Western intelligence agencies estimate at tens of thousands on both sides.