    বাংলা

    Russia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement

    Ukraine's capture of Lyman, which has served for months as a logistics and transport hub for Russian operations, marks a major defeat for Moscow

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 02:54 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 02:54 PM

    Russia said on Saturday its troops had withdrawn from the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army.

    "In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman to more advantageous lines," the defence ministry said, using the Russian name of the town.

    Ukraine's capture of Lyman, which has served for months as a logistics and transport hub for Russian operations, marked a major defeat for Moscow, a day after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. These include Donetsk, where Lyman is located.

    The ministry said in a statement that Russia had inflicted serious losses on the Ukrainian forces by launching "massive fire strikes" against them. It did not provide evidence, and the claim could not be independently verified.

    "Despite the losses suffered, the enemy, having a significant superiority in forces and means, introduced reserves and continued the offensive in this direction," it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda
    European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda
    EU legislation providing a means to recover costs could result in a 3-billion-euro annual windfall for the telecoms industry
    Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
    Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
    There have been reports of at least 21 deaths, according to the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management
    Ukraine encircles thousands of Russian troops at Lyman stronghold
    Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Lyman
    The capture of the eastern Ukrainian town is a battlefield rebuttal to the Kremlin a day after it proclaimed the region to be part of Russia
    Russian spy chief: West was behind sabotage of Nord Stream
    Russian spy chief: West was behind sabotage of Nord Stream
    The spy chief's remarks are the most direct public accusation against the West from a senior Russian official. He did not say what evidence Russia had

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher