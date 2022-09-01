UN team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant in bid to avert disaster

Fighting was reported near the plant and further afield on Wednesday, with both sides claiming battlefield successes amid a new Ukrainian push to recapture territory in the south.

"It is a very slow process, because we value people," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the Ukrainian offensive.

"There will be no quick success."

Russia captured large tracts of southern Ukraine close to the Black Sea coast in the early weeks of the over six-month-old war, including in the Kherson region, north of the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Elsewhere, Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, towns north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, its armed forces' general staff said.

Pro-Russian troops have focused on Bakhmut in their push to extend control over the Donbas region, Ukraine's industrial heartland in its east, the general staff added on Wednesday.

Russia has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had routed Ukrainian forces.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield details.

Russia sent its troops over the border on Feb 24 for what it calls a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities.

Ukraine and the West describe Russia's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression that has caused millions to flee, killed thousands and turned cities into rubble.

RADIATION RISK

The conflict has also fuelled worries of a Chornobyl-style radiation disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was captured by Russia in March but is still manned by Ukrainian staff.

Zaporizhzhia city authorities have been conducting emergency drills to prepare for a radiation leak.

A video released by the regional state administration on Wednesday shows workers in protective suits and breathing masks using radiation detecting devices on cars and people.

The IAEA mission to the plant is a step toward "deoccupying and demilitarising" the site, Ukraine's energy minister, German Galushchenko, said on Wednesday, though pointing out that his government would not be able to follow up on any recommendations.

"If they draw up a report about violations and give it to Ukraine to fix them, we won't be able to do that as long as the Russian military is there," Galushchenko added.