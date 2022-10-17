    বাংলা

    UK parliament speaker grants urgent question on Kwarteng sacking

    A British minister will answer the urgent question, after the Speaker of the House of Commons granted a request by the opposition Labour Party

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

    A British minister will on Monday answer an urgent question in parliament on the sacking of former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, after the Speaker of the House of Commons granted a request by the opposition Labour Party.

    Labour asked Prime Minister Liz Truss to make a statement "on the replacement of the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the current economic situation", but it is up to the government to decide which minister they send to speak.

    The statement is expected at 1430 GMT and will delay by around 45 minutes a fiscal announcement due from Kwarteng's replacement Jeremy Hunt.

