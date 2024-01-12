Britain to hike funds for Ukraine to buy drones, Sunak visits Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Kyiv on Friday to announce an increase in military funding to help Ukraine purchase new military drones, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

London has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia's invasion and Sunak said Britain would increase its support in the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion), an increase of 200 million pounds on the previous two years.

Britain said it would provide the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation, with most of them expected to be manufactured in Britain.

"The Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine's defence," the government statement said.