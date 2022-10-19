Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine

Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians, although Ukraine has accused Russia's forces of war crimes.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said he expected to return "soon" to Ukraine amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear power station.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is in one of four Ukrainian regions Russia has proclaimed as annexed but only partly occupies, the other three being Kherson, and the eastern border provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk - together known as Donbas.

President Vladimir Putin proclaimed them as full-fledged regions of Russia after staging what Moscow called referendums in September, which Kyiv and Western governments denounced as illegal and coercive.

UKRAINE BUILDING UP FORCES

Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border on Feb. 24 in what Putin termed a "special military operation", the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought mainly in the east and south.

Russian troop positions in Kupiansk and Lyman in eastern Ukraine and the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih in Kherson province were cited by Surovikin as under continuous attack.

He appeared to concede that there was a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson, near the mouth of the Dnipro on the west bank. Russia captured the city in the early days of the invasion and it remains the only major Ukrainian city that Moscow's forces have seized intact.

Russian-backed officials have warned than an Ukrainian assault could be imminent.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed Kherson region chief, said the risk of attack by Ukrainian forces had led to a decision to evacuate some civilians from four towns.

"The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," Saldo said in a video statement. The Russian military was preparing to repel the offensive, he said, and "where the military operates, there is no place for civilians".