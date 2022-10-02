Britain has 'too many' low-skilled migrants, interior minister says

Britain has too many low-skilled migrant workers and very high numbers of international students, who often brought dependents with them, the country's new interior minister Suella Braverman said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Braverman said new Prime Minister Liz Truss's government aimed to stick to a 2019 election pledge to lower net migration in an interview ahead of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sept. 23 that the government was looking to review immigration policy as part of an attempt to boost growth, following complaints from business groups that post-Brexit rules were too restrictive, especially for low-paid jobs.