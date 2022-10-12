France starts forced return to work at fuel depot in showdown with union

The French government on Wednesday started ordering some staff at an Exxon Mobil fuel depot back to work, battling to secure petrol supplies following weeks-long strikes but risking a wider conflict with trade unions.

The government said it was requisitioning some staff at the Gravenchon-Port Jerome depot run by Exxon's Esso France business, where the hardline CGT union remains on strike despite an agreement between management and other unions over pay.

The CGT has called for support from workers in other sectors and there were signs of that happening after a representative of the FNME union said some staff at EDF's nuclear plants had resumed a strike over wages, delaying maintenance work on at least five reactors, including the Bugey facility.