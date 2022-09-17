William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin





On Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen curtsying to the coffin as she filed through - one of the first of nearly 100 presidents and heads of government who are expected to attend the state funeral on Monday.



The premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, Jason Kenney, was also in the queue. "There's a profound sense of shared grief & affection for Her Majesty in this huge, diverse gathering of people from around the world," he said on Twitter.

London's police force said the funeral will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Australia, Canada and Jamaica will join the emperor of Japan among the congregation.



On Saturday, King Charles will meet the prime ministers of the 14 other countries where he is head of state. He will also meet workers in the emergency services who are helping to stage the funeral.



Later the focus will switch to the younger royals and their vigil.