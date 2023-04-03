    বাংলা

    Russia to place nuclear weapons near Belarus' borders with NATO

    Russia and Belarus, the two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to integrate further

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 02:58 AM

    Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said on Sunday, placing them at NATO's threshold in a move likely to further escalate Moscow's standoff with the West.

    In one of the Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, President Vladimir Putin said on March 26 that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

    The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to integrate further, a process that has accelerated after Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year.

    The weapons "will be moved to the western border of our union state and will increase the possibilities to ensure security," Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.

    "This will be done despite the noise in Europe and the United States."

    Gryzlov did not specify where the weapons will be stationed, but confirmed that a storage facility will be completed, as ordered by Putin, by July 1 and then moved to the west of Belarus.

    Belarus borders to the north with Lithuania and Latvia and to west with Poland, all part of NATO's Eastern flank that has been bolstered with additional troops and military equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The US and Kyiv's other allies have said they were concerned about the possibility that Russia would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with President Joe Biden saying it was "worrisome."

    President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus would also allow Russia to put intercontinental nuclear missiles there too if necessary.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint statement with Chinese President Xi Jinping following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERSREUTERS
    NATO criticises Putin for 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric
    Tactical nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific gains on a battlefield rather than those with the capacity to wipe out cities
    A destroyed Russian tank is seen at a compound of an international airport after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in Chornobaivka, outside of Kherson, Ukraine Nov 16, 2022.
    Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows
    Russia has charged an American journalist with spying while Finland moved closer to becoming a NATO member, deepening tensions between Moscow and the West
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 23, 2023.
    Putin casts war as a battle for Russia's survival
    A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin is increasingly presenting the war as a make-or-break moment in Russian history
    Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023.
    Belarus to host Russian nukes to counter NATO
    It is one of Moscow's toughest nuclear signals to the West since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain