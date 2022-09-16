    বাংলা

    At least seven dead as flash floods hit Italy's Marche region

    Authorities say they did not expect such a sudden ‘water bomb’, as around 400 mm of rain fell within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Sept 2022, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 16 Sept 2022, 07:26 AM

    Heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche from the late hours of Thursday, killing at least seven people, while three others were still missing, Italian media reported on Friday.

    Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden "water bomb", as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.

    Footage released by fire brigades showed operators navigating the streets of seaside town Senigallia on rafters to rescue people and evacuate them, while others attempted to clear an underpass of debris.

    Rescue services were still searching for survivors, authorities were quoted as saying.

    Meanwhile, the leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) wrote on Twitter that it would stop its campaign in the region ahead of the Sept. 25 national election.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
    Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium
    Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago
    World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
    World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
    The funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19
    Ukraine's Zelensky sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city water system
    Zelensky sees damage in recaptured towns
    Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles
    'It's survival': Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium
    Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium
    Residents were elated by the end of six months of Russian occupation delivered by Ukraine's counter-attack, but voiced grave fears at a winter of looming energy shortages

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher