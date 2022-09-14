EU to propose crisis measures to curb energy price spike

Oil, gas, coal and refining firms would be required to make a "solidarity contribution" of 33% of their taxable surplus profits from fiscal year 2022, the draft said.

The Commission has backed away from an initial plan to cap Russian gas prices, however, and EU countries are divided over whether broader price caps would help or harm Europe's efforts to secure winter energy supplies.

EU countries will have to negotiate the Commission's proposals and agree on final laws. With contentious gas price caps off the table - at least, for now - diplomats from some states were optimistic that deals could be struck at a meeting of EU energy ministers on Sept 30.

The draft EU proposal would also impose a mandatory target for countries to cut electricity consumption by 5% during the 10% of hours with the highest electricity demand each month, in a bid to save fuel during the colder months.

EU countries' gas storage caverns are now 84% full, exceeding the EU's pre-winter target despite Russia slashing gas deliveries to the bloc. But analysts say Europe will still need deep cuts in fuel use over winter, to avoid stores emptying.

Brussels is also working on plans for emergency liquidity support to help energy companies facing a cash squeeze, but EU officials said those measures would likely be published later than Wednesday.