Europe investigates 'attacks' on Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Nord Stream pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between capitals in Europe and Moscow that has damaged major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring and sparked a hunt for alternative supplies.

"Germany is a country that knows how to defend itself. And Europe is a continent that can protect its energy infrastructure," Germany's Habeck said, adding the energy supply of Europe's largest economy was not affected.

Denmark's armed forces said the largest gas leak had caused a surface disturbance of well over 1 km (0.6 mile) in diameter.

'RISK OF EXPLOSIONS'

The leaks were very large and it could take perhaps a week for gas to stop draining out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the head of Denmark's Energy Agency Kristoffer Bottzauw said.

Ships could lose buoyancy if they entered the area.

"The sea surface is full of methane, which means there is an increased risk of explosions in the area," Bottzauw said.

The Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said two leaks on Nord Stream 1, one in the Swedish economic zone and another in the Danish zone, were northeast of Denmark's Bornholm.

"We are keeping extra watch to make sure no ship comes too close to the site," an SMA spokesperson said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called it "very concerning news. Indeed, we are talking about some damage of an unclear nature to the pipeline in Denmark's economic zone." He said it affected the continent's energy security.

Neither pipeline was pumping gas to Europe at the time the leaks were found, but the incidents will scupper any remaining expectations that Europe could receive fuel via Nord Stream 1 before winter.

Operator Nord Stream said the damage was "unprecedented."

Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled company with a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, declined comment.

"There are some indications that it is deliberate damage," said a European security source, adding it was still too early to draw conclusions. "You have to ask: Who would profit?"

Norway, meanwhile, said it will strengthen security at its oil and gas installations in the wake of leaks and reports of drone activities in the North Sea, Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

Authorities in Denmark asked that the level of preparedness in its power and gas sector be raised, a step that would require heightened safety for power installations and facilities.