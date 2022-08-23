Kyiv vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Russia-annexed Crimea

He told an international conference on Crimea that regaining control of the peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, would be the "biggest anti-war step."

"It all began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea," Zelensky said in an opening address to the Crimea Platform, a forum that seeks to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and end Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"And this is true, and I believe in it 100%, that to overcome terror, to return guarantees and security to our region, to Europe, to the whole world, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression."

"It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation," he said. "This will be the resuscitation of world law and order."