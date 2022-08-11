    বাংলা

    France fighting 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux

    Wildfires have torn through the region in southwestern France this week, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 residents

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2022, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 06:41 AM

    France is battling a "monster" wildfire in the Landiras region near the winegrowing heartland of Bordeaux, Gregory Allione from the French firefighters body FNSPF said on Thursday.

    "I would qualify the fire in Landiras as a mega-fire," Allione told RTL Radio.

    "It's an ogre, it's a monster," he added.

    Wildfires have torn through the Gironde region near Bordeaux in southwestern France this week, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 residents, some of whom had clambered onto rooftops as the flames got closer.

