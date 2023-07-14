    বাংলা

    Poland charges 18-year-old with planning Islamist bomb attack

    The young man was arrested in southern Poland in June and had collected information and products to make an explosive belt

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 07:54 AM

    An 18-year-old Polish man has been arrested and charged with plotting with Islamist militants to bomb a government building, the internal security agency said on Friday.

    The young man was arrested in southern Poland in June and had collected information and products to make an explosive belt, Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said.

    It did not name the man and there was no immediate statement from any lawyer representing him.

    "The detained citizen of the Republic of Poland was charged with participation in an organised criminal group aimed at committing a terrorist crime," the ABW's statement read.

    "The man was also charged with planning, using explosives, to carry out an event threatening the life or health of many people or property of great size."

    It said he had converted to Islam at the end of 2022 and had modelled himself on militants such as Osama Bin Laden.

    He had made his plans with a group that said it represented Islamic State, the agency added, without giving further details on the members of the group or identifying the target of the planned attack.

    He will be held in pre-trial detention for three months, it added.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Pakistani army vehicle patrols past police officers standing guard along a road near a cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Islamist militants kill 4 soldiers at Pakistani army base
    Five other soldiers have been critically wounded in the attack, the army said in a statement
    FILE PHOTO: Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), greets his supporters as he arrives at a meeting in Aprag village, 60 kilometres away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
    Islamists wield hidden hand in Sudan conflict
    The army has long denied accusations by its rivals in the RSF that it depends on discredited loyalists of Bashir, an Islamist long shunned by the West
    RAB arrests member of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Dhaka
    Hizb ut-Tahrir member held in Dhaka
    Md Shakir Khan was involved in the distribution of banned extremist books and encouraged young people towards militancy
    Convicted JMB militant worked at a TV station while on the run, says RAB
    Convicted JMB militant worked at a TV station: RAB
    Tuhin Reza was sentenced to life in prison over the nationwide bombings in 2005

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan