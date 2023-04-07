German business group wants Berlin to offer more protection in Ukraine

German companies active in eastern European have called on the government in Berlin to take on more risk and provide increased security for business in Ukraine, particularly for transport.

The situation is especially acute when it comes to transport liability insurance as reinsurers have withdrawn from the market, which poses a problem for logistics companies, said Michael Harms, managing director of the German Eastern Business Association.

"The federal government has to take on more risk than usual," Harms said, and it "shouldn't relieve companies of business risk but should help with creative instruments."