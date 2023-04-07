    বাংলা

    German business group wants Berlin to offer more protection in Ukraine

    The association's demand follows German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's promise during a visit to Kyiv this week to provide German companies investment guarantees in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 08:32 AM

    German companies active in eastern European have called on the government in Berlin to take on more risk and provide increased security for business in Ukraine, particularly for transport.

    The situation is especially acute when it comes to transport liability insurance as reinsurers have withdrawn from the market, which poses a problem for logistics companies, said Michael Harms, managing director of the German Eastern Business Association.

    "The federal government has to take on more risk than usual," Harms said, and it "shouldn't relieve companies of business risk but should help with creative instruments."

    The association's demand follows German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's promise during a visit to Kyiv this week to provide German companies investment guarantees in Ukraine as part of reconstruction efforts. Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has caused large-scale damage.

    The group supports roughly 350 members who are active in 29 countries in eastern Europe.

    "Company representatives say that these investment guarantees are necessary in order to get investment decisions through the board of directors," said Harms, who travelled with Habeck to Kyiv. More than 20 applications for such investment guarantees are in the pipeline, ministry sources said.

    In addition, the Ukrainian government needs to provide "reliable, stable and transparent framework conditions," said Harms, who criticised Kyiv for putting pressure on many companies to abandon business in Russia, calling it "not wise."

    He added that the corruption situation has improved significantly since 2014 and things are going in the right direction, based on feedback he has received from companies.

    "The Ukrainian leadership is young, Western-educated, it no longer has a 'hidden agenda' as it used to," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030: minister
    Berlin seeks to revamp its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine following decades of neglect
    The German national flag flies in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022.
    Germany unveils immigration reform plan
    One of the reforms is a new immigration law that aims to address key hurdles for migrants to Germany
    Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces of Germany Eva Hoegl attends a news conference to present the annual report 2021 in Berlin, Germany Mar 15, 2022.
    German military in worse shape than before Russia's invasion: official
    The military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec 8, 2022.
    Germany's digital drive a chance to wipe out unemployment: Scholz
    The planned economic overhaul was a 'great task' but could be achieved, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that 'there is a lot to do'

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain