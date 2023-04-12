LNG imports test EU resolve to quit Russian fossil fuel

"I think it should be part of the discussion in a sanctions package, because otherwise the situation is quite absurd," Ribera said.

"It's true that in total amounts, it's not so much. But I think it is not easy to explain why we still accept these LNG imports," she said.

Given the political hurdle of approving sanctions, which require unanimity, some in the EU are turning to other options.

Last week, member states collectively proposed that the bloc create a legal option to let countries stop Russian firms booking the infrastructure capacity needed to ship LNG to Europe.

The proposal, which is part of a law containing broader rules on EU gas markets, must be negotiated with the European Parliament. The Parliament wants to go further, and has proposed an effective ban all EU imports of Russian gas.

"Unprecedented times require unprecedented responses," said parliament's lead negotiator on the law, former Polish prime minister Jerzy Buzek. He said the proposal aligned with the EU's strategy to end its reliance on all Russian fossil fuels.

PRACTICAL AND LEGAL QUESTIONS

Some EU officials, however, said the Parliament's proposal was extremely unlikely to win political support from member states, in part because of legal issues.

Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, a Senior Energy Advisor at law firm Baker McKenzie, said World Trade Organisation law only allows countries to ban a specific product from their market in certain limited circumstances.

"I personally would have my doubts whether such a rule would be compatible with these non-discrimination rules under the WTO," he said of the Parliament's proposal. Borchardt was previously a senior official in the European Commission's energy department.

Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten said there was the practical difficulty that some countries cannot diversify their supplies quickly enough to cope with an immediate halt.

"For some EU member states, this would be a bit too much," he said, referring to the prospect of sanctions on Russian LNG.

The Netherlands has eliminated its Russian pipeline gas imports since the war and reduced, but not eliminated, Russian LNG imports.

TO BAN OR NOT TO BAN

Halting Russian LNG imports would be double-edged, analysts say.

It could drive up European gas prices without necessarily reducing Russian export revenues, since LNG can easily be redirected to markets in Asia that have not imposed sanctions on Russia, CapraView Chief Analyst Tamir Druz said.

"Unlike pipeline gas exports, which are essentially stranded in Russia, it will be much more difficult to reduce Russian revenues or global gas market dependence on Russian LNG," he said.

Enforcing a ban could also be challenging, given the difficulty of ruling out that LNG cargoes from other countries do not contain Russian volumes, especially via ship-to-ship transfer.

Some EU diplomats expressed concern suppliers could be deterred from sending cargoes to Europe if they were required, for instance, to provide documents proving their LNG is not Russian, when buyers in other markets do not require such proof.

With the LNG market currently tight, some analysts said Europe may struggle to replace Russian LNG with alternatives, threatening gas shortages if countries cannot fill the gap.

"The 101 of sanctions is not to hurt yourself more than the party you want to sanction," said Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a researcher at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.