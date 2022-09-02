Stay or return home? Tough choice for Ukrainian refugees as school year starts

Many of those who enrolled the previous term did not want to participate in Polish language classes because they hoped to return home quickly while alarm bells during evacuation drills brought back memories of war, Dziklinska said.



"The prolonged conflict means that these children have no sense of security," she said outside the school.



"It took us three weeks to teach the children little by little how to evacuate because they had to adjust to leaving the building safely and we had to get them used to the idea that it was not a bombing raid."



Also preparing for the task of integrating many more Ukrainian students were school authorities in Czech Republic, which is hosting around 400,000 Ukrainian refugees - the largest per-capita number in Europe according to the UN data.



"We have a problem with the high schoolers because they have an 11-year system in Ukraine," Czech Education Minister Vladimir Balas told reporters. The Czech system takes 12 years to finish.



Educators there and in Poland have said they will have a clearer picture of overall numbers of Ukrainian students after Sept 1, once the new term is in full swing.

Some haven't stayed.



Alla Andrushchenko said her eight-year-old could absorb information in Polish easily but her 15-year-old had difficulties learning a foreign language. This convinced her she needed to return to Kyiv despite the war.



"As they say, nothing is better than home," Andrushchenko said.