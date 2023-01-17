Russia must maintain food reserves, not export everything: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia needed to maintain stable food reserves, if necessary by restricting some exports, but did not provide specific details.

It was not clear whether Putin was suggesting that Russia, which has cut supplies of gas to some of the countries it considers "unfriendly" since its invasion of Ukraine, might limit exports of major food commodities such as grain, which much of the world depends on.

In televised remarks to a meeting on economic issues chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Putin said the agro-industry had made a significant contribution to the resilience of Russia's economy, adding:

"We must, of course, allow this sector to work," Putin said. "To make a profit, so that they can invest in the result of the 2023 harvest ... in processing, in animal husbandry ...