EU leaders seek deal to fund Ukraine as Hungary digs in heels

European Union leaders will seek on Thursday to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to join a plan to offer stable financing to Ukraine, but they are also ready to provide the cash to Kyiv without Hungary if their arguments fail.

The plan is to help cover Ukraine's 2024-2027 needs with 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros in grants. The money is to come from the EU budget to give Kyiv more predictable funding as it fights off Russia's invasion.

The EU has been helping Ukraine since Moscow invaded in 2022, but so far it has been through intergovernmental deals that require national approvals every year and are more costly and complex than funding through the EU budget.