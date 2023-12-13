Zelensky meets Republican doubts in push for US aid to fight Russia

President Joe Biden warned Republicans on Tuesday they would give Russia a "Christmas gift" if they failed to provide additional military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose meeting with a top lawmaker concluded without a commitment for more support.

Zelensky travelled to Washington to plead for money to back Ukraine in its war with Russia, but he faced a sceptical reception from key Republican lawmakers. Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, would not agree to support Biden's request to give Ukraine $61.4 billion.

"What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win and with none of the answers that I think the American people are owed," Johnson said after meeting with Zelensky.

Biden, who met with Zelensky later at the White House, said he would not walk away from Ukraine and neither would the American people, but he warned lawmakers that they risked handing a victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin if they did not approve the request for aid.