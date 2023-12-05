In Russia, some women demand return of their men from Ukraine front

Since Andreeva's husband was mobilised last year and headed to Ukraine, he has been back only for two short breaks to see his wife and young daughter. His wife says this is insufficient for a soldier fighting in a conflict.

"We want our men to be demobilised so that they can return home because we think that for over a year they have done everything they could have - or even more," Andreeva, 34, told Reuters in an interview in Moscow.

"For me, it is not only a struggle to ensure that my daughter has a father, but it is also a struggle for my marriage."

Tackling the movement is a delicate matter for the Kremlin.

Moscow, which sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022, has in previous wars tolerated higher death tolls than would be politically palatable in Western countries.

But the growing movement of Russian women underscores the complexity and innate inequality of keeping so many men at war for so long while many more of fighting age remain at home.

Groups of Russian soldiers' mothers campaigned for better conditions for their sons serving in the armed forces as the Soviet Union crumbled, and later for their return from wars in Russia's Chechnya region.

It is too soon to assess the size or impact of the movement of Russian women in a society which the authorities say is united behind the war effort. Women in Ukraine have also demanded their men be allowed back from the front.

Asked about the dangers of speaking out in war-time Russia, Andreeva said: "I want you to understand: it is no longer scary because it is just not possible to put up with all this any longer. It is just too much."

Reuters did not seek or receive any military or other potentially sensitive information from Andreeva. She asked for her husband not to be identified.

LOYAL?