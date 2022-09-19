Britons gather in squares and parks to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

Usually busy streets fell silent as young and old came together in towns, villages and cities outside London for the live broadcast of the service beamed in from Westminster Abbey.

"When you can watch it with a big group of people, it feels more communal," said student Jo Underwood in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park.

"That was the thing with the Queen, she brought everybody together so this is a fitting way to end her reign, with everyone coming together to see her funeral."